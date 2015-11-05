China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 Arco Vara AS :
* Q3 net profit for the period 200,000 euros ($217,140.00) versus 400,000 euros year ago
* Q3 revenue from continuing operations 2.1 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.