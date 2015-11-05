China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 Heba Fastighets AB :
* Q3 rental income 70.6 million Swedish crowns ($8.2 million) versus 67.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 34.3 million crowns versus 30.0 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 profit from property management to be better than 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6378 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.