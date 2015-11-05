Nov 5 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* Revenue for year ended Aug. 31 was 298 million rand versus 261.2 million rand

* FY basic and diluted earnings per share 18.4 cents versus 12 cents

* Announces annual distribution to shareholders of 3.5 cents per share. This represents a 40 pct increase when compared to prior year.

* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share (2014: 2.5 cents per share)