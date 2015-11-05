Nov 5 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Q3 net profit 27.6 million euros ($30.03 million) versus 42.0 million euros a year ago

* Total net inflows at the end of October at 5.3 billion euros

* "We expect to reach at least 6 billion euros of net inflows by the end of the year" - chairman and CEO Pietro Giuliani

