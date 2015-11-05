China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Q3 net profit 27.6 million euros ($30.03 million) versus 42.0 million euros a year ago
* Total net inflows at the end of October at 5.3 billion euros
* "We expect to reach at least 6 billion euros of net inflows by the end of the year" - chairman and CEO Pietro Giuliani
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.