Nov 5 Electra Private Equity :

* Following conclusion of GM, Roger Yates informed co he was stepping down as chairman and was resigning from board immediately

* Board has elected Dame Kate Barker as chairman in his place, and Roger Perkin as senior independent director in place of Dame Kate Barker