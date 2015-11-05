China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 LVenture Group SpA :
* Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese investment group specializing in high-tech and innovation Beijing Rongtong S&T Group Company Limited
* Italy's LVenture Group to become part of the working committee started by Rongtong for the construction of a China-Italy Science Park in China
* To commit to contribute to the creation and management of a China-Italy innovation fund as general partner
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.