Nov 5 Worldpay Group Plc :

* Announces upsizing and pricing of its EUR 500 million senior notes due 2022

* Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.75 pct and they will be issued at 100 pct of their nominal value

* Notes are expected to be issued on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2015

* The offering was upsized from previously announced EUR 400 million aggregate principal amount