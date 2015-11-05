China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 Worldpay Group Plc :
* Announces upsizing and pricing of its EUR 500 million senior notes due 2022
* Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.75 pct and they will be issued at 100 pct of their nominal value
* Notes are expected to be issued on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2015
* The offering was upsized from previously announced EUR 400 million aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.