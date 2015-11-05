BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Alpha MOS SA :
* Signs over 300,000 euro ($325,920) contract for 17 RQ box systems for Chinese Ministry Of Environment
* Signs over 300,000 euro ($325,920) contract for 17 RQ box systems for Chinese Ministry Of Environment
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership