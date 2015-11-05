Nov 5 Just Retirement Group Plc :

* Notifies that its circular regarding proposed merger with Partnership Assurance is not being posted to shareholders today and its general meeting will not now be held on Nov. 23

* Delay in posting circular is not expected to impact overall timetable for proposed merger, which is expected to complete late December 2015