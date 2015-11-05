China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 CPI Property Group SA :
* CPI Property Group acquires four star hotel in Rome
* Aggregate acquisition price of 32 million euros ($34.8 million) from an outside party
* Transaction also consist of simultaneous lease-back of hotel business to seller
* Acquisition is financed by Unicredit Bank
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.