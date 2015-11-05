China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 Peach Property Group AG :
* Issue of 2015/2020 bond cancelled for the time being
* Issuance cancelled after having reviewed subscription orders received at end of subscription period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.