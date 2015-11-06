BRIEF-Bupa Arabia receives approval for insurance activities license from Saudi's SAMA
Nov 6 Anoto Group AB :
* Has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire all shares in Livescribe Inc
* Purchase price shall be paid in cash and is based upon an enterprise value of $15 million
* On closing, which is expected to take place on Nov. 30, Livescribe will be debt free
* Anoto has signed a placement agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB for the issuance of up to 158 million shares in Anoto, corresponding to a dilution of maximum 15 percent
* Carnegie is to on one or several occasions, place or sell newly issued shares in Anoto at the prevailing market price
* Has also entered into a short term loan agreement with a bank to be able to draw a credit facility of up to 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.90 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6290 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
