Nov 6 Cofinimmo Sa

* At Sept. 30, 2015, 3.3 pct increase of gross rental revenues versus Sept. 30, 2014 (-0.5 pct on a like-for-like basis), driven by investments in healthcare real estate in the Netherlands and Germany

* At Sept. 30 2015, net result group share: 3.90 euros ($4.24) per share (-2.92 euros at Sept. 30, 2014)

* At Sept. 30, 2015, adjusted net asset value (EPRA NNNAV) : 92.29 euro per share (92.01 euro at Dec. 31, 2014)

* At Sept. 30, 2015, net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share (EPRA earnings) : 4.96 euro per share (5.10 euro at Sept. 30, 2014)

* EPRA net asset value per share 94.85 euros at Sept. 30, 2015 versus 96.08 euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* At Sept. 30, 2015, debt ratio : 42.4 pct (48.1 pct at Dec. 31, 2014)

* Occupancy rate at Sept. 30, 2015 stood at 95.3 percent versus 95.2 percent at Dec. 30, 2014

* 9M property result 153.6 million euros ($167.0 million) versus 157.8 million euros a year ago

* 9M net income group share 76.3 million euros versus loss of 52.5 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1PefETW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)