SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Singapore hits 20-month peak as bank earnings beat

By Anusha Ravindranath May 2 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Tuesday taking cues from Asian peers, with Singapore surging to its highest level in 20 months buoyed by better-than-expected earnings in the banking sector. Regional markets reopened after a long holiday weekend, with investors making bullish bets, as an overnight rally on Wall Street and easing geo-political concerns over North Korea boosted sentiment. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares o