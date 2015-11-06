Nov 6 Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* Q1 retail sales growth (year-on-year): +5.3 pct

* Net property income, including share of joint ventures, for the three months to Sept. 30, 2015 was 36.9 million euros ($40.11 million) compared with 36.2 million euros a year ago

* The adjusted net asset value at Sept. 30, 2015 was 39.38 euro per depositary receipt compared with 37.25 euro at Sept. 30, 2014 (+5.7 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)