Nov 6 ifa Systems AG :

* ifa management supports a public Topcon offer to acquire 50.1 pct of ifa Systems AG

* Upon successful acquisition of 50.1 pct of the shares, the purchase price for the entire stake is approximately 20.9 million euros ($22.74 million)