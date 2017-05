Nov 6 Bjorn Borg AB

* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 32.9 million (32.8).

* Q3 group's net sales increased by 17 percent to SEK 191.4 million (163.7).

* Q3 gross profit margin was 51.9 percent (52.4).