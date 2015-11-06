Nov 6 Handelsbanken

* Handelsbanken has sold its holding in SCA (publ)

* Says this transaction means that bank will report a capital gain of approximately SEK 1.2 billion, which will have a positive impact on the Bank's earnings in the fourth quarter of 2015

* Says as a result of sale, risk-weighted assets will decrease and expected impact on bank's common equity tier 1 ratio is estimated at 0.4 percentage points. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)