Nov 6 Tullett Prebon Plc
* Trading statement
* Over summer and through September and October level of
activity in wholesale OTC financial markets has continued to be
under pressure from structural and cyclical factors affecting
interdealer broker industry
* Market volumes continue to be adversely affected by more
onerous regulatory environment
* Strategic review concluded that energy and commodities
markets do not currently face all same pressures as traditional
interdealer broker product areas
* Revenue in four months july to october of 255 mln stg was
9 pct higher than 233 mln stg reported for same period last year
* Further action is being taken to reduce headcount and
fixed costs in affected areas
* These actions are expected to result in a reduction of
around 5 pct in front office headcount in traditional
interdealer product areas
* Continuation of low interest rate conditions and
compressed bond market spreads in Europe has further dampened
activity, particularly in interest rate derivatives and fixed
income products
* Year to date (January to October) revenue of 671 mln stg
was 13 pct higher than 594 mln stg reported for same period last
year
* Cost of these actions will be charged as an exceptional
item in 2015 accounts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: