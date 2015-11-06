Nov 6 Industrivarden AB

* Industrivarden reports reduction in share of capital in SCA to under 10% as a result of the company's loan of 12,251,248 Class B shares in SCA to the Handelsbanken Pension Foundation

* As a result of the conversion that has been announced earlier today of Class A to Class B shares (which reduces the total number of votes in SCA), Industrivärden has requested conversion of 5,250,000 Class A shares in SCA to Class B shares. This with the aim that Industrivärden's shareholding in SCA will continue to represent less than 30% of the total number of votes in SCA. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)