Nov 6 Fabege AB :

* Continues with green financing

* Says has conducted its first green issue within recently established green framework of Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB (SFF)

* Nya SFF issued 406 million Swedish crowns ($47.01 million) at a spread of 3 months STIBOR plus 75 bps

* Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and will expire on Nov. 20, 2017

