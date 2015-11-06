BRIEF-Ingenuity Property Investments posts HY HEPS 1.5 cents
* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 1.5 cents versus 2.2 last year
Nov 6 Fabege AB :
* Continues with green financing
* Says has conducted its first green issue within recently established green framework of Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB (SFF)
* Nya SFF issued 406 million Swedish crowns ($47.01 million) at a spread of 3 months STIBOR plus 75 bps
* Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and will expire on Nov. 20, 2017
