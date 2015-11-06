Nov 6 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* Core tier I ratio at Sept. 30 at 12.98 percent

* 9-month pre-tax profit rose 104.3 pct to 160.0 million euros ($174.08 million)

* 9-month net income amounted to 141.0 million euros after tax (up 125.8 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)