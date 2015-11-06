UPDATE 1-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Plans to open 4 U.S. tech centres, starting with Indiana in Aug (Adds background and context, details on plans)
Nov 6 Paynova AB :
* Q3 revenue 6.9 million Swedish crowns ($798,712.80) versus 5.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.4 million crowns versus loss 4.6 million crowns year ago
* Submits an offer to bid for third mobile license in Sultanate Of Oman