Nov 6 ECA SA :

* Its unit, ECA Seredynski i Wspolnicy Sp. z o.o. Sp. K, has been chosen by Tamex Obiekty Sportowe to audit its financial statements in FY 2015

* The unit has also been chosen by AB SA to audit its financial statements in FY 2015/2016 and FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)