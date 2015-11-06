BRIEF-Ingenuity Property Investments posts HY HEPS 1.5 cents
* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 1.5 cents versus 2.2 last year
Nov 6 FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA :
* Reports total net inflows in October at 375 million euros ($407.81 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 1.5 cents versus 2.2 last year
* Q1 EBITDA for combined group nearly tripled at eur 293.2 million (Q1 2016: eur 101.2 million)