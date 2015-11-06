Nov 6 Peugeot SA :

* 300 new jobs to be created at the Sochaux plant

* The creation of an additional half-shift at the Sochaux plant to meet market demand and support the upcoming launch of a new vehicle was announced today at a Works Council meeting

* The increase in production will create 300 new temporary positions, some of which will be filled through permanent agency contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)