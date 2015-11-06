Nov 6 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Hofseth BioCare ASA has taken legal action against the insurance company If.. in connection with the steam boiler breakdown which the company announced on Aug. 20 2014

* A court is expected during Q4

* Claims Hofseth Biocare has filed are capped at 79 million Norwegian crowns ($9.2 million)

($1 = 8.5535 Norwegian crowns)