BRIEF-Ingenuity Property Investments posts HY HEPS 1.5 cents
* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 1.5 cents versus 2.2 last year
Nov 6 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Hofseth BioCare ASA has taken legal action against the insurance company If.. in connection with the steam boiler breakdown which the company announced on Aug. 20 2014
* A court is expected during Q4
* Claims Hofseth Biocare has filed are capped at 79 million Norwegian crowns ($9.2 million)
* Q1 EBITDA for combined group nearly tripled at eur 293.2 million (Q1 2016: eur 101.2 million)