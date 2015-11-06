UPDATE 1-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Plans to open 4 U.S. tech centres, starting with Indiana in Aug (Adds background and context, details on plans)
Nov 6 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Said on Nov.4 that it had won a contract in Ecuador for the new Cuenca tram
* The contract involves the provision of the new infrastructure with traffic signing systems for the tram, ticketing solutions and access control Source text: bit.ly/1MnfQOj
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plans to open 4 U.S. tech centres, starting with Indiana in Aug (Adds background and context, details on plans)
* Submits an offer to bid for third mobile license in Sultanate Of Oman