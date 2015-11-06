BRIEF-Security Bank Corp says qtrly net interest income 4.4 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
Nov 6 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* IKB Leasing Group will acquire new business activities of Albis Mobil Lease GmbH and Uta Leasing GmbH
* Business activities of AML/UTA will continue as a separate company while operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of IKB Leasing GmbH
* Existing partnerships with customers and cooperation partners of AML/UTA are to be continued and expanded
* Employees of AML/UTA are being taken on by IKB Leasing Group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )