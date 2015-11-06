Nov 6 Grifols SA :

* Says intermediate results from AMBAR study support its continuation

* Alzheimer Management By Albumin Replacement (AMBAR) is phase III clinical trial that explores combination of plasma extraction and replacement with albumin to stabilize Alzheimer's disease

* The intermediate results show the tolerability and safety of the treatment, meeting the necessary conditions for patients to undertake it and for the continuation of the AMBAR study

* The recruitment process is expected to be completed in 2016, with preliminary results to be presented in 2017, once all patients have completed the study Source text: bit.ly/1XUnrrs

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)