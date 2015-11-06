Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Nov 6 HTN Towers Plc
* Announces that it has postponed its plans to proceed with an initial public offering announced on 23 october 2015 Source text for Eikon:
ZURICH, May 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)