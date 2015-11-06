BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals to invest in Beijing Biostar Technologies
* Says it plans to take part in a new round of financing to boost capital of 50 million yuan in Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd
Nov 6 Ossur Hf :
* Says has purchased 2,465,000 own shares (about 0.6 pct of company's total share capital) at 22.2 Danish crowns per share
* Total purchase amount was 54,723,000 million crowns or about $8 million
* Says its unit receives Confirmation of WHO Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Prequalification for its Artemether API