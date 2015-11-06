Nov 6 Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji SA :

* Venture Incubator SA increases stake in the company to 43.89 percent from 17.85 percent

* The stake was increased by the acquisition of 2.4 mln of Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji series D shares which took place on Sept. 16

* With this subscription, the company has increased its capital to 757,144.40 zlostys, from 517,144.40 zlotys

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)