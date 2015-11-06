BRIEF-Dufry reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth at 7.2%
* Reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth accelerating to 7.2 percent
Nov 6 Wittchen SA :
* To start trading on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of Nov. 9
* The company's shares will be traded under the short name WITTCHEN and ticker WTN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth accelerating to 7.2 percent
* Co to purchase rights to manufacture, sell, and distribute Hunt’s branded products in Philippines from JV between Universal Robina and Conagra Foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: