BRIEF-Dufry reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth at 7.2%
* Reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth accelerating to 7.2 percent
Nov 6 Mondo TV SpA :
* Reaches an agreement with Russia's VGTRK for the granting of a license on TV broadcasting rights, free and pay, of the series Cat Leo
* The agreement provides for the broadcasting of the series in the area of the former Soviet Union without exclusivity
Nov 6 Mondo TV SpA :
* Co to purchase rights to manufacture, sell, and distribute Hunt's branded products in Philippines from JV between Universal Robina and Conagra Foods