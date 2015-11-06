BRIEF-Security Bank Corp says qtrly net interest income 4.4 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
Nov 6 Value Management & Research AG :
* Resolves capital increase
* To increase share capital from currently 2,278,065 euros ($2.48 million) by up to 128,525.00 euros to up to 2,406,590.00 euros
* Subscription price was set by the management board with the approval of the supervisory board to 2.50 euros per share
* Issuing up to 128,525 new shares ($1 = 0.9200 euros)
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development