Nov 6 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :

* Announces early redemption of convertible bonds with a total volume of 23.5 million Polish zloty ($6.00 million) (roughly 5.5 million euros) that were to mature in March 2016 and October 2016

* Announces extension of existing convertible bonds with a volume of 19.5 million zloty (roughly 4.6 million euros) for three years under new terms

* Interest rate: 2.5pct p.a., payable semi-annually

* Conversion price: 5.94 zloty (around 1.40 euro)

* Nominal value: 19.5 million zloty (around 4.6 million euros)

* Maturity: Nov. 3, 2018 Source text - bit.ly/1RBligv Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9175 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)