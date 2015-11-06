Nov 6 C-Rad AB :

* Jan-Sept net sales 45.7 million Swedish crowns ($5.23 million) versus 34.6 million crowns, up 32 pct

* Jan-Sept operating loss 7.0 million crowns versus loss 8.9 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net sales 15.4 million crowns versus 10.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 order intake 23.0 million crowns versus 17.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 7.0 million crowns versus loss 2.9 million crowns year ago

* Have entered Q4 with a strong showing, where expects to see investment in an expanded sales force to continue to bear fruit, which should reach its full yield in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

