Nov 6 Monnari Trade SA :

* Registers new units, Madam Benefit Sp. z o.o., Madam Extreme Sp. z o.o., Madam Savor Sp. z o.o., and Madam Noble Sp. z o.o., with capital of 5,000 zlotys ($1,260) each

* The new units will be engaged in retail

($1 = 3.9590 zlotys)