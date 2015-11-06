Nov 6 Fonciere De Paris SIIC Sa :

* Says to have issued on Nov. 6 two bonds for total of 150 million euros ($161.21 million)

* First bond of 100 million euros lasts eight years and carries a 3.00 percent interest rate per annum

* Second bond of 50 million euros lasts seven years and carries a 2.75 percent interest rate per annum

* Issues realised through private placement undertaken by BNP Paribas and Société Générale Source text: bit.ly/1Pf5L8p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)