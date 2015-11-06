BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals to invest in Beijing Biostar Technologies
* Says it plans to take part in a new round of financing to boost capital of 50 million yuan in Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd
Nov 6 Visiomed Group SA :
* Signs partnership with H2AD telemedicine platform Source text: bit.ly/1MNaX3e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit receives Confirmation of WHO Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Prequalification for its Artemether API