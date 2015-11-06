RPT-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 American workers, open 4 U.S. tech centers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.