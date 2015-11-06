BRIEF-Aayan Real Estate Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 536,890 dinars versus 202,845 dinars year ago
Nov 6 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Signs through AZ Brasil Holdings SA an agreement to anticipate the exercise of the option on a 42 percent stake in AZ Legan for a cash consideration of about 4 million euros ($4.30 million)
* AZ Brasil Holdings SA to own 92 percent of AZ Legan
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 536,890 dinars versus 202,845 dinars year ago
* FY net loss attributable 446.4 million pesos versus loss of 53.9 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: