Nov 6 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Signs through AZ Brasil Holdings SA an agreement to anticipate the exercise of the option on a 42 percent stake in AZ Legan for a cash consideration of about 4 million euros ($4.30 million)

* AZ Brasil Holdings SA to own 92 percent of AZ Legan

