BRIEF-Dufry reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth at 7.2%
* Reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth accelerating to 7.2 percent
Nov 6 Gimsan Gediz Iplik Ve Mensucat Sanayi AS :
* Q3 net loss of 77,381 lira ($26,469.52) versus loss of 9,623 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9234 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth accelerating to 7.2 percent
* Co to purchase rights to manufacture, sell, and distribute Hunt’s branded products in Philippines from JV between Universal Robina and Conagra Foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: