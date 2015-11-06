Nov 6 Saf REIT :

* Q3 net profit of 234 million lira ($79.97 million) versus 34.9 million lira year ago

* Q3 revenue of 47.9 million lira versus 168.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9260 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)