Nov 6 Quest Holdings SA :

* Says with its unit Unisystems establish new investment company in real estate

* Says the share capital of the new company is at least 25 million euro ($26.86 million)

* Says final approval from Hellenic Capital Market Commission pending Source text: bit.ly/1WCfEl5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)