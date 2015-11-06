BRIEF-TCL's unit acquires shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology
* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)
Nov 6 Neopost SA :
* Installs fourth pilot CVP-500, an automated fit-to-size parcel creator
* Says success of this fourth installation marks end of pilot phase of project and machine will be officially launched in other countries in early 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.