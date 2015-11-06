Nov 6 Genfit Sa :

* Reports turnover as of Sept. 30 at 0.45 million euros ($483,390.00), compared to 1.32 million euros for the same period in 2014

* Says cash, cash equivalents, and current financial instruments of company at Sept. 30 amounted to 64.32 million euros

* Says cash position as of Sept. 30, 2014 amounted to 58.61 million euros