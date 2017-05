Nov 6 Pargesa Holding SA :

* Reports 9-month net income of 514.3 million Swiss francs ($511.33 million), compared with 524.9 million francs a year ago

* 9-month economic operating income is 307.6 million francs, compared with 293.6 million francs a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QjqdEv Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0058 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)