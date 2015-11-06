BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines posts qtrly net interest income 3.93 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income 3.93 billion pesos versus 3.54 billion pesos
Nov 6 Unibail-Rodamco :
* Plans to proceed with merger by absorption of its wholly owned Dutch subsidiary Rodamco Europe B.V. no later than Dec. 31, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent Source text for Eikon:
SHANGHAI, May 2 Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital and Singapore's Temasek have led a $75 million fund-raising round into genomics company WuXi NextCODE, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, underlining a race for medical data in China.